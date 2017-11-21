Bernhard RombergBorn 13 November 1767. Died 13 August 1841
Bernhard Romberg
1767-11-13
Bernhard Romberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernhard Heinrich Romberg (November 13, 1767 – August 13, 1841), was a German cellist and composer.
Bernhard Romberg Tracks
Praeludium
Praeludium
Bernhard Romberg Links
