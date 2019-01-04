Ornella VanoniBorn 22 September 1934
Ornella Vanoni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-09-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/003f3a74-7595-4da7-b46b-19a8f8e9a1b5
Ornella Vanoni Biography (Wikipedia)
Ornella Vanoni OMRI (born 22 September 1934) is one of the most credited pop singers of Italy. She is known for her sophisticated pop style.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ornella Vanoni Tracks
Sort by
Ritornerai
Ornella Vanoni
Ritornerai
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ritornerai
Last played on
L'appuntamento
Ornella Vanoni
L'appuntamento
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'appuntamento
Last played on
L'Appuntamento (Sentado À Beira Do Caminho)
Ornella Vanoni
L'Appuntamento (Sentado À Beira Do Caminho)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Senza Fine
Ornella Vanoni
Senza Fine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Senza Fine
Last played on
Il Mio Posto Qualè
Ornella Vanoni
Il Mio Posto Qualè
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Mio Posto Qualè
Last played on
Ornella Vanoni Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist