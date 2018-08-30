Jonathan WarePianist
Jonathan Ware
La petite Suzanne Valse Caprice
Arthur Pryor
Phidyle
Henri Duparc
Sonatine for trombone and piano
Jacques Castérède
4 Ernste Gesange, Op 121
Johannes Brahms
Cantata
John Daniels Carter, Jonathan Ware & Golda Schultz
Three Browning songs Op.44
Amy Beach
Suleika 2 (Ach um deine feuchten Schwingen) D.717
Franz Schubert
Suleika 1 (Was bedeutet die Bewegung?) D.720
Franz Schubert
Rosamunde - incidental music D.797: Romance in F minor
Franz Schubert
Heimliches Lieben D.922
Franz Schubert
Das Lied der Trennung (Die Engel Gottes weinen) K.519
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
An Chloe K.524
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Heimwee
Stephanus Le Roux Marais, Jonathan Ware & Golda Schultz
Over The Rainbow
Harold Arlen
