Nicole Rachel Yanofsky (born February 8, 1994) is a jazz-pop singer from Montreal, Quebec. She sang the CTV broadcast theme song, "I Believe", for the 2010 Winter Olympic Games. She also performed at the opening and closing ceremonies for the Olympics and at the opening ceremony of the 2010 Winter Paralympic Games.
It's A Small World
It's A Small World
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Bienvenue Dans Ma Vie
Bienvenue Dans Ma Vie
You'll Have to Swing It Mr Paganini
Take The 'A' Train
Take The 'A' Train
I Got Rhythm (3'42")
I Got Rhythm (3'42")
First Lady
First Lady
Cool My Heels
Cool My Heels
For Another Day
For Another Day
