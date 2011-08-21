The Band of the Royal Military School of Music
The Band of the Royal Military School of Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/003d259c-c1bb-482c-826a-6ca0a7568835
Tracks
Sort by
I Was Glad When They Said Unto Me
The Band of the Royal Military School of Music
I Was Glad When They Said Unto Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stars and Stripes Forever
The Band of the Royal Military School of Music
Stars and Stripes Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stars and Stripes Forever
Last played on
Regimental March Of The King's Royal Rifle Corps
The Band of the Royal Military School of Music
Regimental March Of The King's Royal Rifle Corps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Three Trumpeters
The Band of the Royal Military School of Music
The Three Trumpeters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Three Trumpeters
Last played on
Back to artist