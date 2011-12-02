Cubic Zirconia
Cubic Zirconia
Cubic Zirconia Biography (Wikipedia)
Cubic Zirconia are an American electronic dance music trio from East Village, New York City composed of Tiombe Lockhart, Nick Hook and Daud Sturdivant. They have been noted for their energetic live performances and experimental sound, which combines elements from such genres as Chicago house music, neo-soul, rock and electro-funk.
Cubic Zirconia Tracks
Take Me High (Bart B More Remix)
Cubic Zirconia
Take Me High (Bart B More Remix)
Night Day
Cubic Zirconia
Night Day
Night Day
Last played on
Josephine
Cubic Zirconia
Josephine
Josephine
Last played on
Night Or Day (feat Bilal)
Cubic Zirconia
Night Or Day (feat Bilal)
Night Or Day (feat Bilal)
Last played on
Night And Day
Cubic Zirconia
Night And Day
Night And Day
Last played on
Black and Blue feat Homeboy Sandman
Cubic Zirconia
Black and Blue feat Homeboy Sandman
Black and Blue feat Homeboy Sandman
Last played on
Nite And Day
Cubic Zirconia
Nite And Day
Nite And Day
Last played on
Night and Day (Gilles Peterson Special)
Cubic Zirconia
Night and Day (Gilles Peterson Special)
Josephine (Greenmoney Remix)
Cubic Zirconia
Josephine (Greenmoney Remix)
Josephine (Greenmoney Remix)
Last played on
