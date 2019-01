Cubic Zirconia are an American electronic dance music trio from East Village, New York City composed of Tiombe Lockhart, Nick Hook and Daud Sturdivant. They have been noted for their energetic live performances and experimental sound, which combines elements from such genres as Chicago house music, neo-soul, rock and electro-funk.

