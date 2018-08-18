Doris Svensson (born July 1, 1947 in Gothenburg), billed as Doris, is a former Swedish pop singer. Doris is best known for her lone solo album, eclectic pop, rock and funk Did You Give the World Some Love Today Baby recorded in 1970. The record was re-issued in 1996 to critical acclaim and caused interest among the Anglo-American and European alternative audiences as an odd Swedish funk rarity.