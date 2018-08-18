DorisSvensson. Born 1 July 1947
Doris
Doris Biography (Wikipedia)
Doris Svensson (born July 1, 1947 in Gothenburg), billed as Doris, is a former Swedish pop singer. Doris is best known for her lone solo album, eclectic pop, rock and funk Did You Give the World Some Love Today Baby recorded in 1970. The record was re-issued in 1996 to critical acclaim and caused interest among the Anglo-American and European alternative audiences as an odd Swedish funk rarity.
Grey Rain Of Sweden
Doris
Grey Rain Of Sweden
Grey Rain Of Sweden
Won't You Take Me To The Theatre
Doris
Won't You Take Me To The Theatre
Won't You Take Me To The Theatre
You Never Come Closer
Doris
You Never Come Closer
You Never Come Closer
Beatmaker
Doris
Beatmaker
Beatmaker
Don't (Edit)
Doris
Don't (Edit)
Don't (Edit)
Swanee River
Doris
Swanee River
Swanee River
Don't
Doris
Don't
Don't
I'm Pushing You Out
Doris
I'm Pushing You Out
I'm Pushing You Out
Did You Give the World Some Love Today, Baby
Doris
Did You Give the World Some Love Today, Baby
Waiting At The Station
Doris
Waiting At The Station
Waiting At The Station
