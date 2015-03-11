Flaming YouthFormed 1969. Disbanded 1970
Flaming Youth
1969
Flaming Youth Biography (Wikipedia)
Flaming Youth were a British rock band, active in the late 1960s. They were not commercially successful and are now remembered primarily as Phil Collins’ first band that had a recording deal.
Flaming Youth Tracks
Man, Woman and Child
Flaming Youth
Man, Woman and Child
Man, Woman and Child
From Now On
Flaming Youth
From Now On
From Now On
