Ultrabeat are a British electronic music group from Liverpool, England, consisting of producers Ian Redman and Chris Henry. Formed in 2002, Ultrabeat first emerged with their remix of Force and Styles single featuring MC Junior "Pretty Green Eyes", which peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart in August 2003. After a succession of further singles - including Top forty hits such as "Feelin' Fine", "Better than Life" and "Elysium (I Go Crazy)" ― the group released their début album Ultrabeat: The Album in 2007, which peaked at number eight on the UK Albums Chart

In 2008, Ultrabeat released "Discolights", a collaboration with Darren Styles, which peaked at number twenty three on the UK Singles Chart. Their second album The Weekend Has Landed released in 2009 showed a departure from the sound heard on the first album and peaked at number twenty nine on the UK Albums Chart.