Lea DeLaria (born May 23, 1958) is an American comedian, actress, and jazz singer. DeLaria is credited with being the first openly gay comic to appear on a late-night talk show with her 1993 appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show. She is best known for her portrayal of inmate Carrie "Big Boo" Black on Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Life on Mars
David Bowie
Life on Mars
Life on Mars
Orchestra
Last played on
Welcome to My Party
Michael John LaChiusa
Welcome to My Party
Welcome to My Party
Orchestra
Last played on
All That Jazz
Lea DeLaria
All That Jazz
All That Jazz
Last played on
The Ballad Of Sweeney Todd
Lea DeLaria
Lea DeLaria
The Ballad Of Sweeney Todd
Longview
Lea DeLaria
Longview
Longview
Last played on
I've Got Your Number
Lea DeLaria
I've Got Your Number
I've Got Your Number
Last played on
Call Me
Lea DeLaria
Call Me
Call Me
Last played on
Welcome To My Party
Lea DeLaria
Welcome To My Party
Welcome To My Party
Last played on
Why Don't You Do Right?
Lea DeLaria
Why Don't You Do Right?
Sleigh Ride
Lea DeLaria
Sleigh Ride
Sleigh Ride
Last played on
