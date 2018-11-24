Frankie BonesBorn 1966
Frankie Bones
1966
Frankie Bones Biography (Wikipedia)
Frankie Bones (real name Frank Mitchell; born 1966) is an American techno house music disc jockey and music producer from Brooklyn, New York City. He is recognized as one the ambassador of rave culture. DJ Frankie "Bones" brought the rave culture to the United States after performing in the United Kingdom in 1989. His brother, Adam "X" Mitchell is also a Hard Techno DJ Music Producer living in Germany.
Houses Forever
Lovelee Dae
Just The Way You Like It
Electropolis
Gettin' High
Dance With Me
Another Place Another Time (lo-quality)
Untitled
Unknown
Frankie Bones - As Long As I Got You
