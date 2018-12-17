Axwell Λ Ingrosso2/3 of Swedish House Mafia. Formed 2014
Axwell Λ Ingrosso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05y16y8.jpg
2014
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00323ee1-05b6-4cf6-98c4-94f0701645d3
Axwell Λ Ingrosso Biography (Wikipedia)
Axwell & Ingrosso (stylised as Axwell Λ Ingrosso) is a Swedish DJ duo consisting of Swedish House Mafia members Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso. They made their debut performance at the 2014 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City in June.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Axwell Λ Ingrosso Tracks
Sort by
On My Way
Axwell Λ Ingrosso
On My Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tpxgt.jpglink
On My Way
Last played on
Dancing Alone (Club Mix)
Axwell Λ Ingrosso
Dancing Alone (Club Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fjpjm.jpglink
Dancing Alone (Club Mix)
Last played on
More Than You Know
Axwell Λ Ingrosso
More Than You Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y1729.jpglink
More Than You Know
Last played on
Dancing Alone (feat. Romans)
Axwell Λ Ingrosso
Dancing Alone (feat. Romans)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cps0h.jpglink
Dancing Alone (feat. Romans)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Dreamer (Jack Wins Remix)
Axwell Λ Ingrosso
Dreamer (Jack Wins Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05r49k1.jpglink
Dreamer (Jack Wins Remix)
Last played on
Dreamer
Axwell Λ Ingrosso
Dreamer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05r49k1.jpglink
Dreamer
Last played on
Dreamer (Extended Mix)
Axwell Λ Ingrosso
Dreamer (Extended Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05r4fwk.jpglink
Dreamer (Extended Mix)
Last played on
More Than You Know - Instrumental (Mp3)
Axwell Λ Ingrosso
More Than You Know - Instrumental (Mp3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y1729.jpglink
More Than You Know (King Arthur Remix)
Axwell Λ Ingrosso
More Than You Know (King Arthur Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y1729.jpglink
Axwell Λ Ingrosso Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist