Tribes were a four-piece indie rock band, based in Camden Town, London, that formed in 2010. The group consisted of former Operahouse members Johnny Lloyd (vocals and guitar), Dan White (guitar) and Jim Cratchley (bass), along with White's childhood friend, Miguel Demelo (drums).

The band signed to Island Records in March 2011, and shortly after, released their first EP, entitled We Were Children, the title track from which eventually being made Zane Lowe's "Hottest Record in the World" on BBC Radio 1. The band have received praise from publications such as NME, The Fly, Clash and Artrocker, as well as supporting the likes of Mystery Jets, The Kooks, Kaiser Chiefs, Kasabian, Funeral Party, Mona, Pixies and even The Rolling Stones during their existence. The band released their debut album, Baby, on 16 January 2012, and quickly followed it up with second album Wish To Scream on 20 May 2013. The band announced their split in November 2013.