LuluScottish singer and actress, best known for “To Sir With Love”. Born 3 November 1948
Lulu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdjr.jpg
1948-11-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/002e9f6e-13af-4347-83c5-f5ace70e0ec4
Lulu Biography (Wikipedia)
Lulu Kennedy-Cairns, OBE (born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie; 3 November 1948) is a Scottish singer-songwriter, actress, TV personality and businesswoman.
She is internationally known, but especially by UK audiences in the 1960s. Later in her career she had hits internationally with "To Sir with Love" from the 1967 film of the same name and with the title song to the 1974 James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun. In European countries, she is also widely known for her Eurovision Song Contest 1969 winning entry "Boom Bang-a-Bang", and in the UK for her 1964 hit "Shout", which was performed at the closing ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Lulu Performances & Interviews
- Lulu talks music and creams with Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zfhws.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zfhws.jpg2015-08-12T14:55:00.000ZLulu discusses writing an album for the first time and looks back on her long career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02zfj1w
Lulu talks music and creams with Steve Wright
- Lulu Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02klfdv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02klfdv.jpg2015-02-22T13:56:00.000ZLulu chats and performs live for Sir Terry Woganhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02klffm
Lulu Live in Session
- Luluhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h99md.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h99md.jpg2015-02-20T16:27:00.000ZBrian chats to Lulu ahead of the release of her 1964 hit, 'Tell Me Like It Is'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kgprl
Lulu
- Lulu - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p023hmp0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p023hmp0.jpg2014-07-24T08:30:00.000ZLulu joins Ken in Glasgow to talk about the city and the Commonwealth Games.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p023hmp3
Lulu - Interview
Lulu Tracks
Relight My Fire (feat. Lulu)
Take That
Relight My Fire (feat. Lulu)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03cytq3.jpglink
Relight My Fire (feat. Lulu)
Shout
Lulu
Shout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjr.jpglink
Shout
The Man Who Sold The World
Lulu
The Man Who Sold The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjr.jpglink
The Man Who Sold The World
Boom Bang a Bang
Lulu
Boom Bang a Bang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpqzb.jpglink
Boom Bang a Bang
Independence
Lulu
Independence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjr.jpglink
Independence
Everybody's Got To Clap
Lulu
Everybody's Got To Clap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjr.jpglink
Everybody's Got To Clap
The Boat That I Row
Lulu
The Boat That I Row
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjr.jpglink
The Boat That I Row
To Sir With Love
Lulu
To Sir With Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0518w4v.jpglink
To Sir With Love
Leave a Little Love
Lulu
Leave a Little Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjr.jpglink
Leave a Little Love
I'm a Tiger
Lulu
I'm a Tiger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjr.jpglink
I'm a Tiger
The Prayer (feat. Lulu)
Russell Watson
The Prayer (feat. Lulu)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjwn5.jpglink
The Prayer (feat. Lulu)
The Man Who Sold the World
Lulu
The Man Who Sold the World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjr.jpglink
The Man Who Sold the World
We've Got Tonight (feat. Lulu)
Ronan Keating
We've Got Tonight (feat. Lulu)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gzj97.jpglink
We've Got Tonight (feat. Lulu)
The Man Who Sold The World
Lulu
The Man Who Sold The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjr.jpglink
The Man Who Sold The World
