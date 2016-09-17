The Jeevas were an English rock band. Its members were Crispian Mills (vocals, guitar), Andy Nixon (drums), and Dan McKinna (bass). Mills was previously the vocalist of Kula Shaker. Nixon and McKinna were previous members of Straw. Mills rejoined Kula Shaker in late 2005, and The Jeevas disbanded.

Nixon and McKinna formed The Magic Bullet Band, and they toured in support of the Kula Shaker reunion tour in early 2006, but did not release any material.