The JeevasFormed 2001. Disbanded 2005
The Jeevas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/002d040e-8a6c-4fae-bd3a-e3ffc322a2c6
The Jeevas Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jeevas were an English rock band. Its members were Crispian Mills (vocals, guitar), Andy Nixon (drums), and Dan McKinna (bass). Mills was previously the vocalist of Kula Shaker. Nixon and McKinna were previous members of Straw. Mills rejoined Kula Shaker in late 2005, and The Jeevas disbanded.
Nixon and McKinna formed The Magic Bullet Band, and they toured in support of the Kula Shaker reunion tour in early 2006, but did not release any material.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Jeevas Tracks
Sort by
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
The Jeevas
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
Last played on
The Jeevas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Johnny Marr on literally bringing the house down!
-
6 Questions for... Johnny Marr
-
Johnny Marr believes in life after death and here's why
-
Johnny Marr: Are you happy?
-
Johnny Marr and Lauren Laverne in Conversation
-
Record Store Day Special: Johnny Marr previews Call The Comet
-
"That's Johnny Marr that is"
-
‘I figured it’s time for indie justice’ – Johnny Marr on attempting to steal The Queen Is Dead master tapes
-
'I was a good judge of character' Johnny Marr on the close relationships during the early days of The Smiths
-
Silvery Prize 2016 - The The 'Infected'
Back to artist