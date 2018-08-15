Josef Christof
Josef Christof
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/002cdfe8-02e4-4138-8c0c-2c1ecd54cca2
Josef Christof Tracks
Sort by
A Book of Music 1944: Part 1
John Cage
A Book of Music 1944: Part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8m.jpglink
A Book of Music 1944: Part 1
Last played on
Prelude 2 in the quarter tone system
Ivan Alexandrovich Wyschnegradsky
Prelude 2 in the quarter tone system
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prelude 2 in the quarter tone system
Last played on
Souvenir d'une marche boche (Remembrance of a German march)
Igor Stravinsky
Souvenir d'une marche boche (Remembrance of a German march)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Souvenir d'une marche boche (Remembrance of a German march)
Last played on
Back to artist