Hollywood Symphony OrchestraAmerican symphony orchestra based in Los Angeles, California
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/002be5c1-333a-4a43-96a9-db315760aa17
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hollywood Symphony Orchestra (HSO) is a large scale American symphony orchestra based in Los Angeles, California. Its founder was John Scott and its current conductor and consulting producer is John Beal The HSO is dedicated to performing classic, contemporary and world premiere movie scores, and comprises recording musicians from the Hollywood movie studios and the Los Angeles concert scene.
Many of the musicians appear in the original recording liner notes of the movie scores presented on stage. Concerts often include a large massed choir from the Los Angeles area, bringing the population on stage to as many as 140 instrumentalists and singers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
