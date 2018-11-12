Swanand KirkireBorn 1970
Swanand Kirkire
1970
Swanand Kirkire Biography (Wikipedia)
Swanand Kirkire (Marathi: स्वानंद किरकिरे) (born 1972) is an Indian lyricist, playback singer, writer, assistant director, actor and dialogue writer, both in television and Hindi films.
Kirkire won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics twice: first in 2007 for the song "Bande Me Tha Dum...Vande Mataram" from the 2006 film, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and then in 2009, for the song "Behti Hawaa Sa Tha Woh..." from the film 3 Idiots. He received Filmfare Award nomination for Best Lyrics for the song "Piyu Bole" in Parineeta (2005).
Swanand Kirkire Tracks
Aal Izz Well
Sonu Nigam
Aal Izz Well
Aal Izz Well
Senti Wali Mental
Arijit Singh
Senti Wali Mental
Senti Wali Mental
All Izz Well
Shaan
All Izz Well
All Izz Well
Navrai Maajhi
Neelambari Kirkire
Navrai Maajhi
Navrai Maajhi
