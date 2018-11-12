Swanand Kirkire (Marathi: स्वानंद किरकिरे) (born 1972) is an Indian lyricist, playback singer, writer, assistant director, actor and dialogue writer, both in television and Hindi films.

Kirkire won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics twice: first in 2007 for the song "Bande Me Tha Dum...Vande Mataram" from the 2006 film, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and then in 2009, for the song "Behti Hawaa Sa Tha Woh..." from the film 3 Idiots. He received Filmfare Award nomination for Best Lyrics for the song "Piyu Bole" in Parineeta (2005).