Wendell CulleyBorn 8 January 1906. Died 8 June 1983
Wendell Culley
1906-01-08
Wendell Culley Biography (Wikipedia)
Wendell Philips Culley (January 8, 1906 in Worcester, Massachusetts – May 8, 1983 in Los Angeles, CA) was an American jazz trumpeter.
Culley played locally in Boston, then moved to New York City in 1931, where he found early work playing with Horace Henderson and Cab Calloway. He then spent 11 years in the employ of Noble Sissle, recording with him extensively. Following this he played with Lionel Hampton (1944–49), then worked again briefly with Sissle before playing in Count Basie's Orchestra from 1951 to 1959.
After working with Basie Culley retired from music and pursued a career in insurance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wendell Culley Tracks
Moten Swing
Count Basie, Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, John Anderson, Wendell Culley, Joe Newman, Henry Coker, Al Grey, Benny Powell, Marshall Royal, Frank Wess, Billy Mitchell, FRANK FOSTER, Charlie Fowlkes, Freddie Green, EDDIE JONES, Sonny Payne & Count Basie
Moten Swing
Moten Swing
Strike Up The Band
Count Basie & Tony Bennett, Snooky Young, Wendell Culley, Thad Jones, Joe Newman, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Marshall Royal, Billy Mitchell, Frank Wess, FRANK FOSTER, Charlie Fowlkes, Ralph Sharon, Freddie Green, EDDIE JONES, Sonny Payne, Tony Bennett & Count Basie & Tony Bennett
Strike Up The Band
Strike Up The Band
Every Day I Have the Blues
Count Basie
Every Day I Have the Blues
Every Day I Have the Blues
Jumping At The Woodside
Charlie Fowlkes
Jumping At The Woodside
Jumping At The Woodside
Lil Darlin'
Charlie Fowlkes
Lil Darlin'
Lil Darlin'
