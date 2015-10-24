Wendell Philips Culley (January 8, 1906 in Worcester, Massachusetts – May 8, 1983 in Los Angeles, CA) was an American jazz trumpeter.

Culley played locally in Boston, then moved to New York City in 1931, where he found early work playing with Horace Henderson and Cab Calloway. He then spent 11 years in the employ of Noble Sissle, recording with him extensively. Following this he played with Lionel Hampton (1944–49), then worked again briefly with Sissle before playing in Count Basie's Orchestra from 1951 to 1959.

After working with Basie Culley retired from music and pursued a career in insurance.