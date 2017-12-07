Jeanine De Bique
- Handel: Messiah – 'Rejoice greatly' (excerpt) (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fdjp2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fdjp2.jpg2017-10-08T20:30:00.000ZTrinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique joins Chineke! to perform 'Rejoice greatly' from Messiah by Handel.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hzffb
Handel: Messiah – 'Rejoice greatly' (excerpt) (2017)
- Chineke!: the best bits (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fh5gz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fh5gz.jpg2017-09-08T20:30:00.000ZThe UK’s first majority BME orchestra, Chineke!, makes its Proms debut. Conducted by Kevin John Edusei, with soloists Jeanine De Bique and Sheku Kanneh-Mason.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05ff0yx
Chineke!: the best bits (2017)
The Messiah - Rejoice Greatly
Au Penchant SEGUE Rejoice Greatly (Messiah)
Giulio Cesare in Egitto (Act 3; Da tempeste il legno infranto)
Messiah – 'Rejoice greatly' (Proms 2017)
Julius Caesar – 'Da tempeste il legno infranto' (Proms 2017)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 62: Chineke!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exrhn3
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-30T19:23:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wyntq.jpg
30
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 62: Chineke!
Royal Albert Hall
