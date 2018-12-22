Mac Band
Mac Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mac Band was an American R&B group from Flint, Michigan, formed by four brothers as the primary vocalists. They are best remembered for their 1988 hit "Roses Are Red".
Mac Band Tracks
Roses Are Red
Stalemate
Roses Are Red
Risin' To The Top
Jealous (feat. The Mccampbell Brothers)
