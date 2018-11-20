Laura Gibson
Laura Gibson Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Anne Gibson (born August 9, 1979) is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She currently records for the U.S. independent label Barsuk Records, and the Berlin-based label City Slang. Gibson's most recent album Goners was released October 26, 2018.
In addition to her solo work, Gibson has released a collaboration album with Ethan Rose, titled Bridge Carols, in 2009.
Laura Gibson Tracks
Domestication
Domestication
Last played on
I Don't Want Your Voice To Move Me
I Don't Want Your Voice To Move Me
Slow Joke Grin
Slow Joke Grin
Tenderness
Tenderness
I Carry Water
I Carry Water
Last played on
Funeral Song (Radio 1 Session, 9 Sep 2009)
Funeral Song (Radio 1 Session, 9 Sep 2009)
Last played on
Come By Storm (Radio 1 Session, 9 Sep 2009)
Come By Storm (Radio 1 Session, 9 Sep 2009)
Last played on
Oh Frailty ( 6 Music Session for Marc Riley 25th Nov 2009)
Postures Bent ( 6 Music Session for Marc Riley 25th Nov 2009)
Where Have All Your Good Words Gone ( 6 Music Session for Marc Riley 25th Nov 20
Spirited (6 Music Session, 25 Nov 2009)
Spirited (6 Music Session, 25 Nov 2009)
Last played on
Empire Builder (6 Music session 23th August 2017)
Not Harmless (6 Music session 23th August 2017)
Untitled New tune (6 Music session 23rd Aug 2017)
Untitled New tune (6 Music session 23rd Aug 2017)
Damn Sure
Damn Sure
Last played on
The Easy Way
The Easy Way
Last played on
The Cause
The Cause
Last played on
Not Harmless
Not Harmless
Last played on
Two Kids
Two Kids
Last played on
Where Have All Your Good Words Gone - 6 Music Session 25/11/2009
Spirited - 6 Music Session 25/11/2009
Spirited - 6 Music Session 25/11/2009
Last played on
Damn Sure (Radio Edit)
Damn Sure (Radio Edit)
Last played on
