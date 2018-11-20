Laura Anne Gibson (born August 9, 1979) is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She currently records for the U.S. independent label Barsuk Records, and the Berlin-based label City Slang. Gibson's most recent album Goners was released October 26, 2018.

In addition to her solo work, Gibson has released a collaboration album with Ethan Rose, titled Bridge Carols, in 2009.