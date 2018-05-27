Shashank Subramanyam is a Grammy-nominated renowned exponent of the Bamboo Flute from India and specialises in Indian Classical Music. He was a child prodigy and began performing from his age of 6 in 1984 and has performed in the top concert circuit for over three decades. He is the youngest recipient of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi's senior award by Govt. of India to be awarded by the Hon. President of India for the year 2017.