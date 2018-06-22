William WilliamsWelsh hymn writer. Born 11 February 1717. Died 11 January 1791
William Williams Pantycelyn (c. 11 February 1717 – 11 January 1791), also known as William Williams, William Pantycelyn, and Pantycelyn, is generally regarded as Wales's most famous hymn writer. As a writer of poetry and prose, he is also considered today as one of the great literary figures of Wales. In religious matters he was one of the leaders, along with Howell Harris and Daniel Rowland, of the 18th-century Welsh Methodist revival.
Sonata 'In Imitation of Birds'
William Williams
Sonata 'In Imitation of Birds'
Sonata 'In Imitation of Birds'
Ensemble
Last played on
Y Tangnefeddwyr
Eric Jones
Y Tangnefeddwyr
Y Tangnefeddwyr
Choir
Last played on
O Nefol Addfwyn Oen (Rhosymedre)
J. D. Edwards, William Williams & Cymanfa Eglwysi Undebol Pontarddulais a'r Hendy
O Nefol Addfwyn Oen (Rhosymedre)
O Nefol Addfwyn Oen (Rhosymedre)
Composer
Choir
Last played on
Llwynbedw
J. T. Rees, William Williams & Cymanfa Unedig Dyffryn Conwy
Llwynbedw
Llwynbedw
Composer
Choir
Last played on
Guide me, O thou great redeemer
John Hughes
Guide me, O thou great redeemer
Guide me, O thou great redeemer
Choir
Last played on
Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer
John Hughes
Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer
Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer
Choir
Last played on
Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah
John Hughes
Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah
Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah
Choir
Last played on
Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah
William Williams
Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah
Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah
Performer
Last played on
William Williams Links
