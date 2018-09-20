Jords
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/001b2a27-83e6-47f1-a590-f368ab1ad39b
Jords Tracks
Sort by
Aeroplane Mode (feat. Jords)
Nia Wyn
Aeroplane Mode (feat. Jords)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqy4.jpglink
Aeroplane Mode (feat. Jords)
Last played on
Aeroplane Mode (radio edit) (feat. Jords)
Nia Wyn
Aeroplane Mode (radio edit) (feat. Jords)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqy4.jpglink
Aeroplane Mode (radio edit) (feat. Jords)
Last played on
Back to artist