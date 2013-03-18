Nightbox were a dance-punk band originally from Wicklow, Ireland. The five-piece consisted of Toronto-born brothers Jacob Alexander (Vocals) and Nicolas Amadeus (Drums), and Irishmen Andrew Keyes (Bass), James Tebbitt (Lead Guitar) and James Shelly (Synthesizers).

The band recorded their self-titled debut EP (released February 2011), produced by MSTRKRFT's Al-P and Death From Above 1979's Sebastien Grainger. Following the EP's success, they signed with Ryan Gentles of New York's Wiz Kid Management (The Strokes) and began touring in earnest.