Nightbox
Nightbox Biography (Wikipedia)
Nightbox were a dance-punk band originally from Wicklow, Ireland. The five-piece consisted of Toronto-born brothers Jacob Alexander (Vocals) and Nicolas Amadeus (Drums), and Irishmen Andrew Keyes (Bass), James Tebbitt (Lead Guitar) and James Shelly (Synthesizers).
The band recorded their self-titled debut EP (released February 2011), produced by MSTRKRFT's Al-P and Death From Above 1979's Sebastien Grainger. Following the EP's success, they signed with Ryan Gentles of New York's Wiz Kid Management (The Strokes) and began touring in earnest.
Burning
Nightbox
Burning
Burning
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T19:57:39
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
