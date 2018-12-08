wattBorn 1990
watt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00136dd9-1047-4999-af1f-d709c5fa09f9
watt Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Wotman (born October 20, 1990), known professionally as Andrew Watt, or just Watt, is an American musician, guitarist, singer and music producer. Watt is best known for his multiple collaborations with musicians across different genres.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
watt Tracks
Sort by
Let Me Go (feat. Alesso, Florida Georgia Line & watt)
Hailee Steinfeld
Let Me Go (feat. Alesso, Florida Georgia Line & watt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vbl2q.jpglink
Let Me Go (feat. Alesso, Florida Georgia Line & watt)
Last played on
watt Links
Back to artist