The Alan Bown SetFormed 1964. Disbanded 1972
The Alan Bown Set
1964
The Alan Bown Set Biography (Wikipedia)
The Alan Bown Set later known as The Alan Bown! or just Alan Bown, were a British band of the 1960s and 1970s whose music evolved from jazz and blues through soul and rhythm and blues and ended up as psychedelia and progressive rock. The band achieved limited chart success and is best known for the role it played in developing the careers of numerous musicians including Mel Collins, John Helliwell, Robert Palmer, Jess Roden and Dougie Thomson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Alan Bown Set Tracks
Gonna Fix You Good (Everytime You're Bad)
The Alan Bown Set
Gonna Fix You Good (Everytime You're Bad)
Gonna Fix You Good (Everytime You're Bad)
Last played on
Gonna Fix You Good
The Alan Bown Set
Gonna Fix You Good
Gonna Fix You Good
Last played on
I Really, Really Care
The Alan Bown Set
I Really, Really Care
I Really, Really Care
Last played on
Headline News
The Alan Bown Set
Headline News
Headline News
Last played on
Emergency 999
The Alan Bown Set
Emergency 999
Emergency 999
Last played on
Baby Don't Push Me
The Alan Bown Set
Baby Don't Push Me
Baby Don't Push Me
Last played on
All Along The Watchtower
The Alan Bown Set
All Along The Watchtower
All Along The Watchtower
Last played on
The Alan Bown Set Links
