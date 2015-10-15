Cocteau TwinsFormed 1981. Disbanded 1998
Cocteau Twins
1981
Cocteau Twins Biography (Wikipedia)
Cocteau Twins were a Scottish rock band active from 1979 to 1997. They were formed in Grangemouth by Elizabeth Fraser (vocals), Robin Guthrie (guitars, drum machine), and Will Heggie (bass), with Heggie replaced by multi-instrumentalist Simon Raymonde in 1983.
The group has earned much critical praise for its distinctive ethereal sound and the soprano vocals of Fraser, which often abandoned recognizable language altogether. They have been recognized as pioneering the 1980s subgenres of ethereal wave and dream pop, and were associated with the UK label 4AD for much of their career.
