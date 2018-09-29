Get Cape. Wear Cape. FlyBorn 30 January 1986
Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly
Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly Biography
Sam Duckworth (born 30 January 1986) is an English musician who performs as Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly. He is sometimes referred to as Get Cape, Cape, GCWCF and Slam Dunkworth (the latter title apparently first coined by Emmy The Great). According to Duckworth, his original stage name came from Retro Gamer magazine, from an article about superhero games such as Batman containing the heading "Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly", although a Calvin & Hobbes cartoon by Bill Watterson has also been cited. In addition to the Get Cape name, and his given name, Duckworth has released music under the moniker Recreations.
Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly Tracks
Man2Man
Try
Chronicles of a Bohemian Teenager (Truck Festival, 2006)
Scrapbook
VHS Forever
Always
Find The Time
Invisible
War of the Worlds
Spy
Better Times
Chronicles of A Bohemian Teenager
Call Me Ishmail - Truck Festival 2006
Better Things
War Of The Worlds (Radio Edit)
Collapsing cities
Pipedown
Once More With Feeling (recorded for BBC Introducing)
Glasshouse - Truck Festival 2006
Children Of The Consumers Of The Future - Truck Festival 2006
Get Cape Wear Cape Fly - Truck Festival 2006
Lighthouse Keeper - Truck Festival 2006
Okey Cokey / I Spy - Truck Festival 2006
Chronicles Of A Bohemain Teenager - Truck Festival 2006
Whitewash Is Brainwash - Truck Festival 2006
Cities in the Sky: Defence -Live in Session
Once More With Feeling- Live In Session
An Oak Tree
Postcards from Catalunya
Playlists featuring Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly
Upcoming Events
31
Jan
2019
Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly
Picture House Social, Sheffield, UK
1
Feb
2019
Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, Sweet Billy Pilgrim
Rough Trade, Bristol, UK
2
Feb
2019
Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, Watercolours
The Frog and Fiddle, Cheltenham, UK
3
Feb
2019
Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly
Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
27
Jun
2008
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly Links
