Siobhan Owen
Siobhan Owen Biography (Wikipedia)
Siobhan Owen (born 4 October 1993) is a soprano and harpist from Adelaide, Australia. Owen regularly performs at Festivals, concerts and recitals around Australia and further abroad. She favours classical and Celtic/folk songs, but also sings jazz on occasion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
