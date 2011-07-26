Black SheepJulian Cope spin off
Black Sheep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/000a6565-8398-4465-a230-060531cbfa37
Black Sheep Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Sheep are an English anarcho-folk band formed by singer/songwriter and counter-cultural activist Julian Cope. They are the most recent of Cope's ongoing side projects, which include Brain Donor and Queen Elizabeth.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Sheep Tracks
Sort by
Leila Khaled
Black Sheep
Leila Khaled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leila Khaled
Last played on
Black Sheep Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist