Melvin Clarke Lastie, Sr. (November 18, 1930, New Orleans - December 4, 1972, New Orleans) was an American trumpeter, flugelhornist, and cornetist. He played jazz and was a session musician on many soul and rock records of the 1960s.

Lastie played with Paul Barbarin and Fats Domino while he was still a teenager. He served in the military during the Korean War, then formed a group with his brother David Lastie, which backed Big Joe Turner on tour throughout North America. He worked as a studio musician in the 1950s, including on recordings by Roy Brown, and played in a band led by Clarence Samuels alongside Ornette Coleman. In 1961 he joined the staff of AFO Records and worked with them as a producer and studio player in New Orleans as well as after the company moved to Los Angeles. He played extensively on soul and jazz recordings, including by Sam Cooke, Hank Crawford, Lou Donaldson, Dr. John, Aretha Franklin, Barbara George, Eddie Harris, Little Sonny Jones, Herbie Mann, David "Fathead" Newman, Dave Pike and The Rascals. Lastie was also active as an arranger, and played and arranged for several years in the 1960s for Willie Bobo. The song "Fried Neckbones", written by Lastie and Bobo, was covered by Santana at Woodstock.