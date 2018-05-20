RumillajtaFormed 1980
Rumillajta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/000842dd-08e9-485f-a9b6-8ada9f1c4a12
Rumillajta Biography (Wikipedia)
Rumillajta (Quechua: rumi stone, llaqta place (village, town, city, country, nation), pronounced ɾʊmɪ'ʎaqta) is a Bolivian musical quintet that formed in 1980 and became one of the most important progenitors of Andean music. They were the subjects of a short documentary from the BBC and played at festivals on three continents. Their music concerns folk themes and nature as well as more political themes like coca, foreign exploitation and indigenous rights. Rumillajta apparently ceased to exist in 2001 after the release of their last CD, Pachakuti.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rumillajta Tracks
Sort by
Urupampa
Juan De Dios Aquirre & Rumillajta
Urupampa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Urupampa
Composer
Last played on
Rumillajta Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist