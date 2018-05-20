Rumillajta (Quechua: rumi stone, llaqta place (village, town, city, country, nation), pronounced ɾʊmɪ'ʎaqta) is a Bolivian musical quintet that formed in 1980 and became one of the most important progenitors of Andean music. They were the subjects of a short documentary from the BBC and played at festivals on three continents. Their music concerns folk themes and nature as well as more political themes like coca, foreign exploitation and indigenous rights. Rumillajta apparently ceased to exist in 2001 after the release of their last CD, Pachakuti.