Scott ColleyBorn 24 November 1963
Scott Colley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-11-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0007fd67-d066-4372-a335-bd60e78c0a1c
Scott Colley Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Colley (born November 24, 1963, Los Angeles, California) is an American jazz double bassist and composer. He has performed extensively in bands led by: Herbie Hancock, Jim Hall, Andrew Hill, Michael Brecker, Chris Potter, Pat Metheny, Carmen McRae, Edward Simon, Adam Rogers, Brian Blade, David Binney, Antonio Sanchez, Kenny Werner. He has appeared on over 200 recordings and has toured and recorded as a bandleader.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Scott Colley Tracks
Sort by
Comme il Faut
Joshua Redman
Comme il Faut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsv.jpglink
Comme il Faut
Last played on
Time to Go
Bria Skonberg
Time to Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time to Go
Last played on
Scott Colley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist