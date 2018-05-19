Scott Colley (born November 24, 1963, Los Angeles, California) is an American jazz double bassist and composer. He has performed extensively in bands led by: Herbie Hancock, Jim Hall, Andrew Hill, Michael Brecker, Chris Potter, Pat Metheny, Carmen McRae, Edward Simon, Adam Rogers, Brian Blade, David Binney, Antonio Sanchez, Kenny Werner. He has appeared on over 200 recordings and has toured and recorded as a bandleader.