Kevin Turcotte Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Turcotte is a trumpet player based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Turcotte is also on faculty at York University.
Seven Minds
Dave Young, Dave Young, Kevin Turcotte, Robi Botos & Frank Botos
Seven Minds
Seven Minds
