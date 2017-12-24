Virgil FoxBorn 3 May 1912. Died 5 October 1980
Virgil Fox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1912-05-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0005682c-3083-415e-ae4c-debd7be3e47e
Virgil Fox Biography (Wikipedia)
Virgil Keel Fox (May 3, 1912 in Princeton, Illinois – October 25, 1980 in Palm Beach, Florida) was an American organist, known especially for his flamboyant "Heavy Organ" concerts of the music of Bach. These events appealed to audiences in the 1970s who were more familiar with rock 'n' roll music and were staged complete with light shows. His many recordings made on the RCA Victor and Capitol labels, mostly in the 1950s and 1960s, have been remastered and re-released on compact disc in recent years. They continue to be widely available in mainstream music stores.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Virgil Fox Tracks
Sort by
Gigue Fugue A
Johann Sebastian Bach
Gigue Fugue A
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Gigue Fugue A
Last played on
Fugue In C Minor, BWV 537
Johann Sebastian Bach
Fugue In C Minor, BWV 537
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Fugue In C Minor, BWV 537
Last played on
Toccata In D Minor
Virgil Fox
Toccata In D Minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toccata In D Minor
Last played on
Rejoice Beloved Christians, BWV 734 (JS Bach)
Virgil Fox
Rejoice Beloved Christians, BWV 734 (JS Bach)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thou Art the Rock
Virgil Fox
Thou Art the Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thou Art the Rock
Last played on
Virgil Fox Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist