Ultra Naté Biography (Wikipedia)
Ultra Naté (born March 20, Maryland) is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, DJ and promoter who has achieved success on the pop charts with songs such as "Free", "If You Could Read My Mind" (as part of Stars on 54), and "Automatic".
Virtually all of her singles have reached the Top 10 of the US Hot Dance Club Play chart. Such singles include "Show Me", "Free", "Desire", "Get it Up (the Feeling)", "Love's the Only Drug", and her number-one hits "Automatic", "Give it All You Got" featuring Chris Willis, "Waiting On You" and "Everybody Loves the Night". In December 2016, Billboard magazine ranked her as the 12th most successful dance artist of all-time.
Ultra Naté Tracks
Free
Free
Free
Free (Ibitaly Mix)
Free (Ibitaly Mix)
Free (Ibitaly Mix)
Stardust Free
Stardust Free
Stardust Free
Found A Cure
Found A Cure
Found A Cure
Free (Jet Boot Jack Remix)
Free (Jet Boot Jack Remix)
Free (Jet Boot Jack Remix)
Free (Radio Edit)
Free (Radio Edit)
Free (Radio Edit)
