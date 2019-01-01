Ultra Naté (born March 20, Maryland) is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, DJ and promoter who has achieved success on the pop charts with songs such as "Free", "If You Could Read My Mind" (as part of Stars on 54), and "Automatic".

Virtually all of her singles have reached the Top 10 of the US Hot Dance Club Play chart. Such singles include "Show Me", "Free", "Desire", "Get it Up (the Feeling)", "Love's the Only Drug", and her number-one hits "Automatic", "Give it All You Got" featuring Chris Willis, "Waiting On You" and "Everybody Loves the Night". In December 2016, Billboard magazine ranked her as the 12th most successful dance artist of all-time.