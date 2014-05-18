O RappaFormed 1994. Disbanded 2018
O Rappa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00034ede-a1f1-4219-be39-02f36853373e
O Rappa Biography (Wikipedia)
O Rappa was a Brazilian reggae/rock band from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Combining many styles such as rock, reggae, funk, hip hop and samba, O Rappa's songs contain sharp protests against the social problems in Brazil and the members of the band themselves are supporters of numerous social projects.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
O Rappa Tracks
Sort by
Minha Alma
O Rappa
Minha Alma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minha Alma
Last played on
O Rappa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist