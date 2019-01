Silvery are a London-based 4-piece indie rock band, signed to Blow Up Records (the label of the legendary Britpop night club Blow Up). Their sound was best described by Journalist David Quantick in The Word (magazine) as "Splenetic, frenetic, kinetic" and in NME as "Girlie harmonies, sniggering, fairground piano... tumble-dried Blur melting Sparks into liquid pop".

