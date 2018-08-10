SilveryUK indie rock group
Silvery
Silvery Biography (Wikipedia)
Silvery are a London-based 4-piece indie rock band, signed to Blow Up Records (the label of the legendary Britpop night club Blow Up). Their sound was best described by Journalist David Quantick in The Word (magazine) as "Splenetic, frenetic, kinetic" and in NME as "Girlie harmonies, sniggering, fairground piano... tumble-dried Blur melting Sparks into liquid pop".
Silvery Tracks
Action Force
You Give A Little Love
Devil In The Detail
Two Halves of the Same Boy
A Deconstruction Of Roles
Sparks and Fire
Identity
Naked And The Dead
