Pastora Pavón Cruz, known as La Niña de los Peines (Seville, Spain, 10 February 1890 - 26 November 1969), is considered the most important woman flamenco singer of the 20th century.[citation needed] She was a sister of singers Arturo Pavón and Tomás Pavón, also an important flamenco singer, and aunt to Arturo Pavón, the first flamenco pianist. Both brothers, Pastora and Tomás, together with singer Manuel Torre, were the inspiring models for the next generation of singers like Antonio Mairena, Pepe de la Matrona or Fosforito, who led the movement towards the revival of traditional forms in the decades of the 50s-70s.