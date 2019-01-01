La Niña de los PeinesBorn 10 February 1890. Died 26 November 1969
La Niña de los Peines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1890-02-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00010eb3-ebfe-4965-81ef-0ac64cd49fde
La Niña de los Peines Biography (Wikipedia)
Pastora Pavón Cruz, known as La Niña de los Peines (Seville, Spain, 10 February 1890 - 26 November 1969), is considered the most important woman flamenco singer of the 20th century.[citation needed] She was a sister of singers Arturo Pavón and Tomás Pavón, also an important flamenco singer, and aunt to Arturo Pavón, the first flamenco pianist. Both brothers, Pastora and Tomás, together with singer Manuel Torre, were the inspiring models for the next generation of singers like Antonio Mairena, Pepe de la Matrona or Fosforito, who led the movement towards the revival of traditional forms in the decades of the 50s-70s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
La Niña de los Peines Tracks
Sort by
Malagueña
La Niña de los Peines
Malagueña
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Malagueña
Last played on
Tango Flamenco
La Niña de los Peines
Tango Flamenco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tango Flamenco
Last played on
La Niña de los Peines Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist