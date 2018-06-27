10 of the most stunning places to see music this summer

At plenty of festivals in the UK and abroad, the secret headliner is a spectacular view. Here are 10 events taking place between now and September that may well make you wish you hadn't already used up your holiday time...
Green Man - Brecon Beacons, Wales
Set in the gorgeous Brecon Beacons, Green Man sprung into life in 2003 as a small, independently-minded festival. It now attracts 20,000 punters over four days and has lost nothing of its indie feel - both in its spirit, and in the kind of artists that appear. Topping the bill at ths year's festival (16-19 August) are The War on Drugs, Fleet Foxes, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and John Grant.
Eurockéennes - Lac de Malsaucy, France
Les Eurockéennes, one of France's biggest and oldest festivals, takes place in July on the peninsula of Lake Malsaucy near Belfort and features music on four stages over four days. Just about every band of significance has played the festival since it launched in the 1989, and there are plenty of big hitters on the bill in 2018 - from Liam Gallagher, Queens of the Stone Age and Nine Inch Nails to Macklemore, Rick Ross and Sampha.
Eden Project - St Austell, Cornwall
The Eden Project makes for an incredible setting to see music, and loads of greats - including Amy Winehouse, Brian Wilson, Lily Allen and, amazingly, Motörhead - have made the trip to Cornwall to perform among its famous biomes. The individual gigs - Eden Sessions - begin in early summer, but there's still plenty to see this year, including Björk, who plays on 7 July.
Exit - Novi Sad, Serbia
Exit began in 2000 as a student protest against the regime of Slobodan Milošević and, even in its early days, it pulled huge crowds (in excess of 150,000, it's thought). The event has morphed over the years to become less of a specialist dance music festival (there are plenty of rock and pop acts on the bill), but it maintains its revolutionary spirit and its setting - the Petrovaradin Fortress in the city of Novi Sad - is one of the most dramatic in Europe. The acoustics are superb, too.
Fuji Rock - Naeba Ski Resort, Japan
Fuji Rock - so-called because it was initially staged at a different ski resort near Mount Fuji - has, perhaps against the odds, become Japan's largest outdoor music event. The first-ever festival, in 1997, was a famous disaster - a typhoon hit the site, forcing organisers to cancel its second day. Since then, it's gone from strength to strength and this year has N*E*R*D, Kendrick Lamar and Bob Dylan heading its three days.
Festival N°6 - Portmeirion, Wales
One of Britain's best new festivals, Festival N°6 takes place in different venues acorss the beautiful village of Portmeirion on the Snowdonia coast and takes its name from the lead character, Number Six, in 60s TV series The Prisoner, which was filmed on location in Portmeirion. As much an arts and culture event as a music festival, it features comedy, readings, film screenings and talks alongside an always-impeccable line-up of bands, including The The, Franz Ferdinand and Friendly Fires this year.
Outlook - Pula, Croatia
Outlook may take place in an abandoned fort in Štinjan, just outside Pula, Croatia, but the festival has strong links with the UK, having been started as an off-shoot of Leeds event SubDub. Bass is the name of the game at Outlook - its bill goes heavy on grime, drum'n'bass, house and garage - both in the fort and the boat parties it's become famous for.
End of the Road - Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset
Traditionally an end-of-summer last hurrah, End of the Road is an intimate event featuring a mostly indie rock and folk bill that takes place in a spectacular setting. That's the main stage you can see above, but the beauty of this gem of a festival is getting lost in the tree garden that surrounds it, and stumbling upon micro stages in strange places.
Tiree Music Festival - Inner Hebrides, Scotland
It doesn't yet pull in the kind of A-list acts that might get music fans from across the nation making their way to the Inner Hebrides each July, but you absolutely can't fault the arresting scenery surrounding the Tiree Music Festival, which began life in 2010 and was awarded Best Small Festival by the Scottish Events Awards in 2012 and 2013. You'll probably need to bring a rain coat and wellies if you go, mind - storms can blow into Tiree in the blink of an eye.
Træna Festival - Nordland county, Norway
It could be "the world's most remote music festival", said BBC reporter Olaf Furniss when he went to Træna Festival in 2005, reaching the festival site via a five-hour boat crossing from the town of Bodø in the Arctic Circle to the island of Husøy. Getting there is part of the experience. "Paradise doesn't have to be in the tropics," they say, and it's hard to disagree.
The Royal Albert Hall - Kensington, London
Finally, one of the nation's most striking inner-city music halls - the Royal Albert Hall, which from mid-July to mid-September is given over to the world's biggest classical music festival, the Proms (although there are concerts in other venues, too). The people's music festival, standing tickets are a snip at £6 and for that you experience top orchestras and soloists from across the globe.