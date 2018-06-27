10 of the most stunning places to see music this summer

Exit began in 2000 as a student protest against the regime of Slobodan Milošević and, even in its early days, it pulled huge crowds (in excess of 150,000, it's thought). The event has morphed over the years to become less of a specialist dance music festival (there are plenty of rock and pop acts on the bill), but it maintains its revolutionary spirit and its setting - the Petrovaradin Fortress in the city of Novi Sad - is one of the most dramatic in Europe. The acoustics are superb, too.