7 song lyrics that were rewritten to avoid the censors

And then there are the songs that are rewritten without any involvement from the artists whatsoever. Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show scored a big hit in 1972 with their third single, a countrified spoof on rock star life claiming that all any band wants is to appear on the cover of a certain rock magazine, which at that point they had failed to do. Once the song charted, Rolling Stone did actually put the band on the cover, but in cartoon form, with the sardonic headline, "What's-Their-Names Make the Cover".

In America, that's where the story ends, but over here, the BBC refused to play the song as it would be unfairly promoting a commercially available magazine. Shortly afterwards, a single was released credited to Dr Hook and Friends, called The Cover of the Radio Times. Fans have long assumed this was the band trying to get some crucial airplay in a new territory, but in the autobiography of Shel Silverstein, who wrote the song, Dr Hook's singer Dennis Locorriere revealed it was not them at all: "Legend has it that we went into a studio and rerecorded the song. What actually happened was that a bunch of BBC disc jockeys went into a studio and shouted 'Radio Times' over our original chorus... You can, however, still hear us singing 'Rolling Stone,' but way in the background, under their voices."

The new version did not chart.

