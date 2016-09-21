10 surprising pop star cameos in BBC TV programmes

Playwright Noel Coward once quipped: “Television is for appearing on, not looking at.” He’s seemingly not alone in that belief, either. You might think that pop stars would prefer to take a break from being gawped at between tours, but many of them have been eager to make their mark on more TV shows than just Top of the Pops.

As a result, over the years we’ve been treated to the sight of UK garage stars hanging out with time-travelling fugitives, legendary pop chameleons making fun of "pug-faced" losers, rock ‘n’ roll royalty turned into children’s cartoons and boyband heart-throbs hanging out in The Queen Vic. Here’s a selection of the most memorable cameos made by musicians in some of the BBC’s flagship programmes.