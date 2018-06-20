10 amazing moments from the latest series of Later… with Jools Holland

Every series of Later... with Jools Holland has its moments; those performances in which singers stand, ablaze with feeling, in the centre of an erupting volcano of emotion, doing something remarkable while the studio audience and fellow musicians look on in shock and awe.

The most recent series may have just come to a close, but it was blessed with a glorious cavalcade of astonishments, the best of which are as wild and transformative as any in the show's long history.