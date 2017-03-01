7 classic pop songs that got their facts wrong

The lyric: "Fly me to the moon / And let me play among the stars / Let me see what spring is like on Jupiter and Mars"

The facts: Although Frank Sinatra's 1964 hit was the first piece of music played on the moon (by astronaut Buzz Aldrin in the lunar module), it doesn't know space as well as it thinks it does. The short answer as to what spring is like on the gas giant, Jupiter, and red planet, Mars, is "inhospitable". But, assuming for a moment that you and your amour could survive on their surfaces without a space suit/at all, Jupiter doesn't actually have a spring. Because its axis doesn't tilt in the way that Earth's and Mars's do, it doesn't really have any seasons, maintaining a surface temperature of a bracing -140 degree Celsius.

In fact, it doesn't even have a firm surface to rest your picnic basket on. The surface pressure on Jupiter is two-and-a-half times that of Earth, so you and your Scotch eggs would soon sink down through the layers of helium and hydrogen and be crushed. A comparatively toasty Martian summer, meanwhile, can get up to 20 degree Celsius at the planet's equator, but in spring, you'd definitely still want to be layering sensibly. Oh, and it's probably still safest to bring your own water, despite evidence of liquid water being found on Mars.