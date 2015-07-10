10 most shocking moments in recent chart history

This took everyone by surprise - everyone, that is, who had never paid attention to the world of YouTubers. And what's even more remarkable about musician/vlogger Alex Day's self-released single Forever Yours reaching number 4 in 2011 was that it did so in the Christmas chart, selling more than 50,000 copies and beating the likes of Coldplay and Olly Murs. "It's just my first song, and it just happens to have taken off now," Alex told Greg, but there was a cleverly organised campaign behind it. The following week Forever Yours broke another record - for falling 108 places in the chart, the biggest drop ever.