WATCH // Marsicans in session for BBC Music Introducing

First things first: it's pronounced "MAR-sick-unz". And given the infectiousness that overflows in their tracks, it's unlikely you'll easily forget this Leeds quartet's name.

In their words, the Marsicans sound is "upbeat indie meets dirty pop". In ours: it's the ideal soundtrack for a giddy, sun-kissed festival crowd, an irresistible blend of cheerfulness and boisterousness, tamed brilliantly into indie-pop banger after indie-pop banger. Their music is as vibrant as their perfectly colour co-ordinated shirts, and based on their tight performance at Maida Vale, their reputation as an emerging force in British music is well-deserved. Watch this space.

Marsicans have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in West Yorkshire, and previously played on the Introducing stage at Glastonbury in 2016

