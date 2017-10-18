WATCH // Superorganism in session for BBC Music Introducing

Get ready to have your world turned upside down. Meet Superorganism: the sprawling, positively skew-whiff eight-piece collective of "pop culture junkies" from all over the globe, united by the power of the Internet and grounded in the realms of east London, their headquarters. The band's brand of effortlessly infectious, kaleidoscopic and downright fun pop has already found fans in Frank Ocean and Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig, and is sure to have you nodding along.

Superorganism's Eureka moment came in early 2017 when they shared a track they'd been working on with 17-year-old Orono, who was studying at a high school in Maine, New England, USA at the time. Orono added vocals to the track and the incredible, irresistible Something For Your M.I.N.D. was born! In Orono's words, they've released the track to "fluoresce on the dark corners of the Internet". It is a technicolour wonder, both aurally and visually.