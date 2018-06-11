Hyde park Headliners that blew us away

Put Elton John, a sparkly jacket and a grand piano on the same stage and you are going to get fireworks! We did just that in 2016 and the Rocket Man went off in spectacular style with a superb, hit-studded show. The audience were treated to a performance stuffed with classic tracks Tiny Dancer, Your Song and Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me and there was even time for some Crocodile Rock to finish!