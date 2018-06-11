Hyde park Headliners that blew us away

Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park is back, and in anticipation of finding out who’s on this year’s bill we’ve taken a look at events past to remind us of how fantastic this day really is! From Take That to Elton John, we’ve brought you the biggest and the best stars around. Make sure you tune into Chris Evans’ Breakfast Show this week to find out who’s joining us for 2018…'
Take That (2017)
The boys never fail to put on a spectacular show and their set in Hyde Park did not disappoint. Their performance last year will be a tough one to top as it included crowd-pleasing hits like Rule The World, Could it Be Magic and The Flood which left the crowd heading home with smiling faces and hoarse voices.
Elton John (2016)
Put Elton John, a sparkly jacket and a grand piano on the same stage and you are going to get fireworks! We did just that in 2016 and the Rocket Man went off in spectacular style with a superb, hit-studded show. The audience were treated to a performance stuffed with classic tracks Tiny Dancer, Your Song and Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me and there was even time for some Crocodile Rock to finish!
Rod Stewart (2015)
The snake-hipped hero joined Radio 2 in Hyde Park in 2015 to lend some Vegas swagger to the event. As well as a pure white stage and that famous hair, Rod also brought a boat-load of feelings to his performance, belting through new and old tracks (I Know) I'm Losing You, Love Is and Angel during an energetic, rousing performance.
Jeff Lynne's ELO (2014)
A performance a long time in the making, Jeff Lynne's ELO's appearance at Radio 2's Festival in a Day was their first time on a festival stage in 28 years! The Birmingham band showed that the big stage was where they belonged as, joined by the BBC Concert Orchestra, they wowed the crowd with selections from their 26 UK top 40 singles. Evil Woman, Strange Magic and of course the anthemic Mr. Blue Sky all got an airing and made for a night to remember.
Smokey Robinson (2013)
The Detroit-born Motown sensation stepped on to the Hyde Park Stage to deliver a whole lot of soul for the crowds at Radio 2's Festival in a Day in 2013. When you're trying to wow an audience it helps to be able to draw from some of the greatest pop songs ever written and Smokey delved deep into the Motown songbook, polishing off gems like My Girl, You've Really Got a Hold On Me and The Tears of A Clown. Effortless class.